Howard will start Monday's game against the Pistons with Joel Embiid (back) out, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

It will be the fourth start of the season for Howard, who put up eight points, 18 rebounds, three blocks and three assists in 34 minutes last time he filled in for Embiid. Over his last three games, Howard has averaged 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in just 15.3 minutes off the bench.