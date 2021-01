Howard will start Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

With the 76ers dealing with a myriad of injuries and COVID-19 protocols, Howard will get the start for the sidelined Joel Embiid (back). In four games this season where Howard has seen at least 15 minutes, he's averaging 9.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in 15.8 minutes.