Howard will start Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Howard will enter the starting five for the first time this season after Joel Embiid (back) was ruled out for Sunday's contest. The 35-year-old averaged 6.5 points and 8.0 rebounds over 14.5 minutes per game while appearing off the bench in each of the first two contests of the year.