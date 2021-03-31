Howard will start Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After Mike Scott starting two straight games, Howard will get the nod against Nikola Jokic. Across four previous starts this season, he's averaged 8.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 24.3 minutes.
