Howard will start Sunday's game against the Magic, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Sixers are resting several regulars, including Joel Embiid, so Howard will get the nod at center. Expect the veteran to see an uptick in minutes as Philadelphia closes out the regular season and looks ahead to the playoffs.
