Gordon contributed eight points (3-4 FG), one steal, two triples and one turnover in 11 minutes off the bench during Monday's 136-124 win over the Magic.

Gordon was collecting DNP-CDs through Philly's first two games, but he was able to crack the rotation Monday evening as part of the fallout from Joel Embiid's rest day, and to his credit, he did drill two big triples down the stretch to keep the 76ers on top for the win. It was a solid showing for the veteran, but he'll likely return to a negligible reserve role for Tuesday's game in D.C.