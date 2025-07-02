Gordon (wrist) agreed to a one-year, $3.63 million contract with the 76ers on Tuesday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Gordon will return to the 76ers on a veteran minimum deal after declining his $3.4 million player option Sunday. The 36-year-old swingman sprained his right wrist before the All-Star break and underwent surgery at the end of February. However, he's expected to be ready for training camp. Gordon averaged 6.8 points, 1.7 assists and 1.2 rebounds across 19.7 minutes per game in 39 regular-season appearances (13 starts) during the 2024-25 campaign.