Gordon closed Tuesday's 144-109 loss to Denver with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and three assists across 19 minutes.

Despite a lot of injuries in Philadelphia, Gordon hasn't been able to churn out much fantasy value. Through 12 January contests, Gordon is averaging 8.3 points, 1.8 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 2.1 three-pointers in 21.6 minutes per game.