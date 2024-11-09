Gordon (coach's decision) went unused in Friday's 116-106 loss to the Lakers.

The 76ers were down Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) on Friday and will be without the star point guard for the foreseeable future, but his absence wasn't enough for the struggling Gordon to keep his spot in the rotation. Rather than keeping Gordon in the fold as a backup on the wing, the 76ers opened up more playing time for Jared McCain (31 minutes) and Ricky Council (15 minutes), while Reggie Jackson (11 minutes) served as the primary backup to Kyle Lowry (32 minutes), who started at point guard in place of Maxey. Gordon had appeared in each of the 76ers' first seven games but averaged 7.0 points in 21.0 minutes while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.