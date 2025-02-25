Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The 76ers announced Tuesday that Gordon (wrist) will undergo surgery Wednesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gordon has missed five straight games with a wrist sprain, and he could be facing an extended absence. It's unclear what his timeline for a return is, but that should become clearer following the procedure. With the veteran guard out for the time being, Quentin Grimes (knee) should continue playing a featured role while Justin Edwards (ankle) sees a boost in playing time off the bench.

More News