Gordon (wrist), who won't play in Thursday's game against the Celtics, is working through treatment options and carries no timetable for a return, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Head coach Nick Nurse also acknowledged Gordon could be facing a lengthy absence due to a sprained right wrist while the team seeks more opinions regarding the veteran wing's injury. With Justin Edwards (ankle) also sidelined for the next few games, Quentin Grimes could continue to play significant minutes for the 76ers.