76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Bench-leading scoring total in Game 3
Ilyasova totaled 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Philadelphia's 101-98 overtime loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
The veteran big man's scoring total was tops on the Sixers' second unit, and it also represented a series high. Ilyasova's work on the boards has been steady over the course of the postseason, as he's hauled in between six and 14 rebounds in seven of eight playoff games. His contributions off the bench figure to once again be pivotal to Philadelphia's' prospects in Monday's Game 4.
