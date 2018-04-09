Ilyasova produced 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 victory over Dallas.

Ilyasova continues to thrive in the absence of Joel Embiid (eye), finishing with his fifth double-double in his last six outings. He has been a sneaky late-season pickup along with players such as Kyle O'Quinn, Josh Hart, and Marshon Brooks. All giving owners high reward for little risk. Ilyasova should be able to maintain this kind of production over the remaining two games of the regular season. He will look to keep things rolling in another favorable matchup with Atlanta on Tuesday.