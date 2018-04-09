76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Double-double bombardment continues
Ilyasova produced 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 victory over Dallas.
Ilyasova continues to thrive in the absence of Joel Embiid (eye), finishing with his fifth double-double in his last six outings. He has been a sneaky late-season pickup along with players such as Kyle O'Quinn, Josh Hart, and Marshon Brooks. All giving owners high reward for little risk. Ilyasova should be able to maintain this kind of production over the remaining two games of the regular season. He will look to keep things rolling in another favorable matchup with Atlanta on Tuesday.
More News
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Third straight double-double•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Will head back to bench Friday•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Double-double in win•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores 16 points in start•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Starting Sunday vs. Hornets•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores team-high 21 points Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....