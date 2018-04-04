Ilyasova tallied 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal as the starting power forward during Tuesday's 121-95 win over the visiting Nets.

Tuesday's performance was Ilyasova's second double-double of points and rebounds in his last three games. The Turkish native will try to hunt down another double-double when the 76ers face the Pistons on Wednesday. So far, Ilyasova is averaging 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds through 64 games played this season.