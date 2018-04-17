76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Double-doubles in start
Ilyasova tallied 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 113-103 loss to the Heat.
Ilyasova moved into the starting lineup and while he was able to put up a double-double, his production was not as impactful as the team had hoped. He has been one of the sneaky pickups this season, who has really had a positive influence on his team. Joel Embiid (face) could return for Game 3 on Thursday which would likely send Ilyasova back to the bench.
