76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Double-doubles off bench in Game 1
Ilyasova churned out 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 14 rebounds, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Philadelphia's 130-103 win over the Heat in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Ilyasova teamed with Marco Belinelli to give the Sixers excellent offensive punch off the bench, and his rebound total also served as a game-high figure. The floor-spacing veteran enjoyed an excellent finish to the regular season -- averaging 13.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27.3 minutes across seven April games -- and he'll look to offer similar contributions as the first round unfolds.
