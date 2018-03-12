76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: First double-double in current tenure
Ilyasova finished with 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and three steals across 27 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Nets.
The veteran forward saw extended run in the blowout win, logging his highest amount of minutes since joining the Sixers at the end of February. Ilyasova's rebound total equaled a season high, while his scoring total was his third in double digits over the last five games. While his production will inevitably fluctuate while coming off the bench, the 30-year-old will clearly has an important role as a solid source of offense on the second unit, essentially guaranteeing him a steady allotment of playing time as the Sixers jockey for a playoff spot.
