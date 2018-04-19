76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Moving back to bench
Ilyasova, with Joel Embiid (eye) returning to the starting five, will head back to the bench for Thursday's Game 3 against Miami, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ilyasova has seen plenty of run with Embiid out of the picture during the first two games of the postseason, averaging 15.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 30.0 minutes per game. With Embiid back, it seems likely he'll regress back to his usual role, which was 24.1 minutes per game since he joined the Sixers. In those minutes, he averaged 10.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
