76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Officially bought out, will join Philadelphia
Ilyasova has officially been bought out by the Hawks and is set to join the 76ers as a free agent, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
The buyout has been in the works for a few days now, but finally went official Monday, which allows Ilyasova to hit the free agent market. It's already been confirmed that Ilyasova is set to join the 76ers, where he'll provide depth and another floor-spacing three-point threat in the frontcourt. Look for Ilyasova to battle the likes of Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Trevor Booker for minutes, which likely means his overall production will take a hit from his time in Atlanta. The Sixers haven't announced who will be released in the corresponding move at this point in time. Ilyasova also seems unlikely to be ready in time to make his Sixers' debut ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Heat, which would make Thursday's game against the Cavs his next opportunity to take the court.
More News
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Plans to sign with 76ers following buyout•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Nearing buyout with Hawks•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Expected to remain starter•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Out with shoulder issue•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Pours in 19 points Sunday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...