Ilyasova has officially been bought out by the Hawks and is set to join the 76ers as a free agent, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

The buyout has been in the works for a few days now, but finally went official Monday, which allows Ilyasova to hit the free agent market. It's already been confirmed that Ilyasova is set to join the 76ers, where he'll provide depth and another floor-spacing three-point threat in the frontcourt. Look for Ilyasova to battle the likes of Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Trevor Booker for minutes, which likely means his overall production will take a hit from his time in Atlanta. The Sixers haven't announced who will be released in the corresponding move at this point in time. Ilyasova also seems unlikely to be ready in time to make his Sixers' debut ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Heat, which would make Thursday's game against the Cavs his next opportunity to take the court.