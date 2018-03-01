76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Officially signs with 76ers
Ilyasova has cleared waivers and has officially signed with the 76ers, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
With Ilysova officially signing Wednesday, it's unknown when he will make his debut for the 76ers. Philadelphia has the front-end of a back-to-back Thursday against the Cavaliers followed by a matchup with the Hornets on Friday. More information on his status for those games should come out prior to those games. When he does debut, he will likely compete with Amir Johnson for backup minutes at the four.
