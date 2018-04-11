Ilyasova totaled 26 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 121-113 win to the Hawks.

Dario Saric left within the first minute due to a blow to the face, and Ilyasova gobbled up his minutes, producing the second-highest point total on the team Tuesday night. It will be interesting to see how much time Ilyasova earns during the postseason, but should any big man get in foul trouble, he will be ready to come in and provides solid spacing on the floor.