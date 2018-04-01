76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores 16 points in start
Ilyasova finished with 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 119-102 victory over Charlotte.
Ilyasova moved into the starting lineup with Dario Saric (elbow) sitting this one out. The move into the opening lineup didn't increase his playing time all that much, however, this was likely due to the game being under control from early in the second half. He is going to have some sneaky value for the rest of the season with Joel Embiid (eye) on the sidelines, and while he doesn't have a lot of upsides, he could still be worth an add if you need scoring, three-pointers, and some rebounds.
