76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores 18 points off bench
Ilyasova scored 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes during Friday's 110-99 win over the Hornets.
Playing his second game since returning to Philadelphia, Ilyasova led all reserves in playing time and finished tied for second on the team in scoring. His arrival seems to have bumped Amir Johnson out of the rotation altogether, meaning he should see a significant workload as one of the only viable frontcourt options off the bench.
More News
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Will make Sixers debut Thursday•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Officially signs with 76ers•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Won't clear waivers until Wednesday•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Officially bought out, will join Philadelphia•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Plans to sign with 76ers following buyout•
-
Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Nearing buyout with Hawks•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...