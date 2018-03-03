Ilyasova scored 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes during Friday's 110-99 win over the Hornets.

Playing his second game since returning to Philadelphia, Ilyasova led all reserves in playing time and finished tied for second on the team in scoring. His arrival seems to have bumped Amir Johnson out of the rotation altogether, meaning he should see a significant workload as one of the only viable frontcourt options off the bench.