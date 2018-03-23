Ilyasova contributed 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds across 22 minutes during a 118-98 win over the Magic on Thursday.

Ilyasova's 18 points marked a team high in an easy win Thursday. The effort matched his best point total since joining the team, and the three three-pointers were the most he's made since mid January. Ilyasova had scored in single digits in the previous five games, so a repeat performance isn't likely.