76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores team-high 21 points Friday
Ilyasova scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 101-91 win against Atlanta.
With Joel Embiid (eye) out for the foreseeable future, offense has to come from somewhere else in the Philadelphia lineup. On Friday, Ilyasova filled the void with a team-high 21 points while playing a team-leading 30 minutes from the bench. In addition, he collected a season-high 16 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. In 16 games, Ilyasova has provided a steady 9.5 points per game since signing with Philadelphia on March 1. Down the stretch, the forward could see more opportunities like Friday's during Embiid's absence.
