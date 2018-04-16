Ilyasova will enter the starting lineup for Game 2 against the Heat on Monday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Sixers are still without Joel Embiid (face), but instead of continuing to go with Amir Johnson at center, they'll go a bit smaller and feature Ilyasova alongside Dario Saric in the frontcourt. The pairing played well together during the second half of Saturday's Game 1, so this move isn't overly surprising. Ilyasova finished Game 1 with an impressive 17-point, 14-rebound double-double across 32 minutes and he should be in line for a similar workload while working with the top unit Monday.