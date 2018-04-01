76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Starting Sunday vs. Hornets
Ilyasova will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Hornets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Ilyasova is drawing the start in place of Dario Saric (elbow). Ilyasova is coming off of a 21 point, 16 rebound effort against the Hawks on Friday, and he'll look to continue that run of strong play as a starter. He'll likely see a slight uptick in minutes while he's in the starting lineup and Saric is out. It's unclear how long Ilyasova will remain in the starting lineup going forward.
