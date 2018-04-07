Ilyasova produced 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block during Friday's 132-130 win over the visiting Cavaliers.

This was Ilyasova's third straight double-double performance, as he also added a season-high five assists during the victory Friday. The Turkey native has played great during his last five games in which he has scored in double figures in each and has recorded four double-doubles. Thus far, Ilyasova is averaging 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds across 66 games played during his 13th NBA season.