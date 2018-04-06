76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Will head back to bench Friday
Ilyasova, with Dario Saric (elbow) healthy and back in the starting five, will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Cavaliers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Ilyasova has started the past three games, averaging 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds across 29.3 minutes. But, that is coming to an end Friday. He'll presumably take on his usual workload, which falls somewhere around the mid-20s.
