Ilyasova will play in Thursday's game against the Heat, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ilyasova officially cleared waivers and signed with the 76ers on Wednesday, and there will be no delay between that and the stretch four getting on the court Thursday. Given that he just joined the team, Ilyasova likely won't see too many minutes in his first game, but since he played 53 games last season under coach Brett Brown, it likely won't take him long to find a consistent spot in the team's rotation.