76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Won't clear waivers until Wednesday
Ilyasova will sign a minimum deal with the 76ers for the remainder of the season, but he won't clear waivers until Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
The news here is that Ilyasova will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Heat as he waits for the waiver process to conclude. The expectation is that he'll join the Sixers later in the week, but it's unclear if he has a realistic chance to make his debut Thursday in Cleveland. If he's ultimately held out of that contest, his next opportunity will come Friday night, when the Sixers return home to host the Hornets.
