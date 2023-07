Petrusev signed a contract with the 76ers on Monday.

Petrusev was selected by Philadelphia with the 50th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft but played in Turkey over the last few seasons. However, he's now landed a contract with the 76ers and will presumably have a chance to compete for playing time in the NBA during the 2023-24 campaign. He was with the 76ers during Summer League play this year and averaged 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in two appearances.