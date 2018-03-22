76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Active and available Thursday
Korkmaz (foot) is active and available to play in Thursday's game against the Magic.
Korkmaz has been on the sidelines since mid-December with a Lisfranc injury to his left foot. However, it appears he's finally over the injury and will be available off the bench for the Sixers during Thursday's contest. Considering the lengthy absence, Korkmaz is unlikely to see many, if any, minutes Thursday. Prior to going down with the injury, Korkmaz had logged double-digit minutes just once in seven games.
