Korkmaz is active for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.

Korkmaz appeared in all five of the 76ers' preseason affairs, posting 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 12.0 minutes per game. It seems unlikely he'll see significant run Wednesday considering he's still behind the likes of J.J. Redick, Robert Covington and other perimeter options in the rotation.