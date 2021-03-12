Korkmaz totaled 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three steals and one rebound over 24 minutes off the bench in Thursday's victory over the Bulls.

Korkmaz scored 10 of his 17 points from right around the basket, though he had a difficult time with his shot from beyond the arc. Still, he managed to finished third on the team in scoring behind starter Tobias Harris (24 points) and fellow reserve Dwight Howard (18 points). Up next for the 76ers is a road matchup against the Wizards on Friday.