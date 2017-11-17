76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Assigned to G-League
Korkmaz has been assigned to the G-League's Delaware 87ers.
Korkmaz has played just three minutes at the NBA level, as the 76ers have no shortage of quality wing depth. He'll look to continue developing by gaining in-game experience in the G-League.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Recalled from G-League•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Sent to G-League•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Assigned to G-League•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Active for Wednesday's contest•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Inactive for Wednesday's opener•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Impresses in second preseason game Monday•
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...