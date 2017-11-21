76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Assigned to G-League
Korkmaz was assigned to the G-League's Delaware 87ers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Korkmaz was called up in advance of Saturday's game against the Warriors, though didn't play in that contest and saw just one minute of action in Monday's win over the Jazz. As it stands, it appears as if the rookie will spend the majority of his time in the G-League or on the 76ers bench. On the 87ers, he's averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two appearances.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.