Korkmaz was assigned to the G-League's Delaware 87ers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Korkmaz was called up in advance of Saturday's game against the Warriors, though didn't play in that contest and saw just one minute of action in Monday's win over the Jazz. As it stands, it appears as if the rookie will spend the majority of his time in the G-League or on the 76ers bench. On the 87ers, he's averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two appearances.