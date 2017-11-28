76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Assigned to G-League
Korkmaz was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After playing in just one of 15 games to start the season for the 76ers, Korkmaz has seen action in each of the last four, though he's yet to log double-digit minutes. For that reason, he'll head back to the G-League once again to get a full workload, while also having the chance to work on his overall development. Until Korkmaz can earn a bigger role, he's someone that can be avoided in fantasy.
