Korkmaz was sent down to the G-League on Thursday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Korkmaz has played in five games this season with Philadelphia averaging 2.4 minutes per game. If he's even recalled back to the NBA, he'll likely continue to struggle seeing the court the rest of the season since he seems to have fallen out of favor with the coach.

