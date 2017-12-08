76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Assigned to G-League
Korkmaz was assigned to the G-League's Delaware 87ers on Friday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Korkmaz continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League, giving him almost no fantasy relevance. He has played solid in Delaware, however, averaging 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals across 32.7 minutes per appearance.
