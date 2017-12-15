Korkmaz was assigned to the G-League's Delaware 87ers, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Korkmaz continues to bounce back and forth between the 76ers and their G-League affiliate. He hasn't played much at the NBA level, though saw 20 minutes against the Pelicans on Dec. 10.

