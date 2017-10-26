76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Assigned to G-League
Korkmaz was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Korkmaz has yet to see the floor so far this season, so he'll head to the G-League and get in additional practice time with the Delaware 87ers. That being said, there's a good chance he's recalled in time for the Sixers' road trip that starts Saturday, so it will likely be a very short stint for the rookie. Korkmaz is going to have a tough time finding significant minutes with the big club this season.
