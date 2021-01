Korkmaz (thigh) is available to play in Sunday's game agains the Thunder, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Korkmaz will be available to make his return after being out since Dec. 27 due to a thigh injury. The 23-year-old will likely immediately be back in the rotation, especially considering that Seth Curry (COVID-19) is currently sidelined. However, Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton have played well in Korkmaz's absence.