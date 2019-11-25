76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Available Monday
Korkmaz (ankle) is available for Monday's tilt with Toronto, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Korkmaz will make his return to the court after missing Saturday's game against the Heat due to a left ankle sprain. Look for Korkmaz to resume his usual bench role as Josh Richardson returned to the starting lineup Saturday. In 15 games, the Turkish guard's averaging 9.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 23.0 minutes.
