76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Back to bench Wednesday
Korkmaz will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against Utah.
As expected, Korkmaz will return to his usual bench role with Joel Embiid (suspension) returning to the starting lineup. The Turkish wing has had a successful season thus far and has scored 48 total points while making 10 threes over his past three games.
