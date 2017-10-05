76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Can't find rhythm in debut Wednesday
Korkmaz collected three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 loss to the Grizzlies.
Korkmaz spent last year developing overseas after being drafted by the 76ers back in 2016. He struggled shooting during his NBA debut Wednesday, but provided other value. It's unclear what his role will be on the deep 76ers, but he'll seemingly warrant ownership in deep leagues.
