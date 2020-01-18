76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Career night versus Bulls
Korkmaz contributed 24 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 100-89 win over the Bulls.
Korkmaz finished with career highs in scoring and threes while matching Josh Richardson for the fifth-most minutes on the team. When called upon and confident, Korkmaz can cook up offensively on any given night, and the team is in desperate need of the three-point shooting he brings to the table.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 15, helps spark comeback•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Swipes two in 23 minutes•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Minimal impact in big loss•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 16 against Milwaukee•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores season-high 21 points•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Drains two treys in limited minutes•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...