Korkmaz contributed 24 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 100-89 win over the Bulls.

Korkmaz finished with career highs in scoring and threes while matching Josh Richardson for the fifth-most minutes on the team. When called upon and confident, Korkmaz can cook up offensively on any given night, and the team is in desperate need of the three-point shooting he brings to the table.