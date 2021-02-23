Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers hinted Sunday after the 76ers' 110-103 loss to the Raptors that Korkmaz has lost his spot in the rotation to Isaiah Joe, Marc Narducci of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "It's just a look. I mean everyone earns their minutes," Rivers said of Joe. "It is always a fair competition. Right now, we're going with Isaiah."

Joe played 12 minutes off the bench in the loss, while Korkmaz was limited to only two minutes, his fewest in any game since he returned from a left adductor strain Jan. 20. Rivers' plan to phase out Korkmaz doesn't come as a major surprise, given that the long-distance specialist is shooting 37 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three-point range on the season. With Korkmaz's contract set to expire after the season, the 76ers could look to move him before the trade deadline if Joe and second-year player Matisse Thybulle are both able to lock down second-unit roles on the wing.