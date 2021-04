Korkmaz (ankle) will be available Monday against the Thunder, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Korkmaz was listed as questionable after a sore ankle kept him out of the last two games, but he'll be available Monday and could see a slight bump in minutes with Danny Green (hip) taking the night off. Prior to the two-game absence, Korkmaz scored in double figures in seven of eight games from April 6 through April 21.