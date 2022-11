Korkmaz totaled two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 19 minutes during Monday's 104-101 victory over the Hawks.

Korkmaz registered his first three steals of the 2022-23 campaign after failing to tally one through his first nine contests. He's seen a notable increase in playing time over his last five games due to the absence of Tyrese Maxey (foot), averaging 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.4 minutes.